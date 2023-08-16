News
Armenians continue demonstrations outside Los Angeles consulates of UN Security Council member countries
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Numerous Armenians living in Los Angeles are staging protests and awareness actions in front of the consulates of UN Security Council member countries France and China, as well as outside the residence of the UK consul general.

Also, they have posted a banner that reads "Vote to stop the genocide in Artsakh."

At the request of Armenia, the UN Security Council on Wednesday will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the humanitarian situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

American Armenians have been protesting in support of Artsakh for almost two weeks now. They staged a sit-in and, also, met with Congressman Adam Schiff, the co-chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues.
