Azerbaijan praises ‘advantages of Aghdam road’ to Nagorno-Karabakh

Various announcements in favor of using the motorway via Aghdam town of Azerbaijan to deliver humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh have intensified in Azerbaijan.

Hikmet Hajiyev, the assistant to the president of Azerbaijan and the head of the department of foreign policy issues of the presidential staff, even spoke frankly and stated that the using of this road is the first step on the path of "reintegration of Karabakh Armenians."

"During the Soviet era, the Aghdam-Khankendi [(Stepanakert)] road was used as geographically and naturally the most convenient and efficient road from the point of view of transport because this road will also considerably reduce the transport costs, and in that way everything necessary can be delivered to the Armenians living in Karabakh. Also, they will have the opportunity to use that road to take their products to the markets of Azerbaijan. But instead of that, instead of using that road, barriers are being put up. Azerbaijan's proposal is to make this road a starting point for the reintegration of Karabakh Armenians in the political, economic, and social spheres of Azerbaijan," the Azerbaijani official stated.

Talks about the Aghdam motorway take place against the backdrop of the months-long blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by Azerbaijan, people in Artsakh dying of hunger, and the international community's desperate attempts to convince Azerbaijan to end this blockade.