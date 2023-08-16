Armenians prevented Ataturk statue installation in Prague, Turkish ambassador says

The ambassador of Turkey to the Czech Republic commented on the problems related to the installation of a statue of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, in Czech capital Prague.
Ambassador Egemen Bagis noted that although there was an initial agreement that the statue of Ataturk shall be placed in the park adjacent to the Turkish embassy, at the last moment the Prague authorities did not to allow it, citing the Armenian massacres of 1915, A Haber reported.
According to Bagis, the installation of Ataturk's statue is prevented by the Armenian lobby, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) which is outlawed in Turkey, and the members of the Gulen movement led by Turkish Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen.
The Turkish ambassador added that they are working towards the settlement of this matter.