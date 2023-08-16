News
MoD: Theory of Armenia reservist ending up on Azerbaijan side is being investigated
MoD: Theory of Armenia reservist ending up on Azerbaijan side is being investigated
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan claiming that the Armenian Armed Forces made a sabotage infiltration attempt in the eastern part of the border zone is an absolute lie, the MoD of Armenia noted in a statement.

Earlier, the MoD of Armenia announced that according to preliminary data, reservist G. V., a participant in the military training camp, on Wednesday deserted his combat position.

The possibility of this reservist ending up on the Azerbaijani side and all the respective circumstances are being investigated.
