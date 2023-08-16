News
Concerned citizens staging protest in front of UN office in Armenia
Concerned citizens staging protest in front of UN office in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


A group of concerned citizens are protesting outside the UN office in Armenia.

They stated that what is happening in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) now is genocide.

"Yesterday's case of starvation [in Artsakh] is a vivid proof of that genocide. Please, today's meeting of the UN Security Council should provide the maximum result, so that Azerbaijan stops its genocidal policy," said a demonstrator.

As reported earlier, at the request of Armenia, the UN Security Council on Wednesday will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the humanitarian situation in Artsakh.

"The world is talking about humanism and democracy. Not only the Armenian authorities, but also the world should talk about what is happening in Artsakh; people are hungry, children are malnourished, miscarriages are on the rise. Prove that human rights exist," the aforesaid protester added.
Հայերեն and Русский
