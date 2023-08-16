Group of Turkey intellectuals appeal to world regarding humanitarian disaster in Karabakh

A number of politicians, writers, and human rights advocates in Turkey have called on the international community to intervene in the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh due to its ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, Gercek News reported.

"A group of Turkish intellectuals has appealed to the world community, calling for immediate intervention to prevent a potential disaster and alleviate people's suffering," the aforesaid medium wrote.

"The ruthless blockade, approved by the Baku government and supported by Ankara, has not only isolated the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, but has also raised fears of impending genocide. This serious situation has prompted Turkish influential figures to raise their voice, advocating for international actions to end the blockade and offer a lifeline to the besieged residents," Gercek News added.

The essence of this call is the conviction that it is not permissible to wait until a humanitarian disaster occurs in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"It is obvious that basic necessities cannot reach Karabakh, and residents are trapped without access to emergency medical care. Along with the deepening of the crisis and in confirmation of the concern of the international community, the dictator of Baku, Ilham Aliyev, continues to openly and constantly threaten the people of Karabakh to the extent that the former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Moreno Ocampo, published an important article which qualifies Aliyev's actions in Karabakh as genocide,” the aforesaid group noted in their statement, which contains a call to all countries and international organizations that the international community should take an active position in this regard.