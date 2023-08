Armenia ranks third in the most number of people visiting Georgia in the second quarter of 2023, the First Channel television of Georgia reported.

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia, in the second quarter of the current year, a total of 290,800 people, the largest number, visited Georgia from Turkey, and this is 24 percent of the total number of visitors to Georgia.

Russia is in second place, with 22.1 percent, and Armenia is third, with 12.4 percent.