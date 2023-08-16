Azerbaijan holds tour for foreign diplomats to familiarize them with Aghdam road being proposed to Karabakh

The authorities of Azerbaijan have organized a tour for foreign diplomats in order to familiarize them with the Aghdam motorway, which is being proposed to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
About 100 foreign diplomats from 45 countries and a number of international organizations are participating in this trip, the Azerbaijani media reported.
"The purpose of the trip is to acquaint the diplomats with the road infrastructure of the Karabakh economic zone: the Aghdam-Khankendi [(Stepanakert)] motorway and the Barda-Aghdam railway," the Azerbaijani media added, quoting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.
As the Azerbaijani presidential staff announced earlier, Baku considers the use of the motorway via Aghdam town as the first step on the path of "reintegration of Karabakh Armenians."
On the other hand, Nagorno-Karabakh has clearly stated that there can be no question of using this motorway, nor, even more so, of any integration.