Men who cycle, jog or swim could cut risk of nine cancers, study finds

55 dead from clashes in Libya's capital

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian positions

Alen Simonyan, Valentina Matviyenko discuss details of humanitarian disaster in Karabakh

Photo of Armenia reservist detained by Azerbaijan appears in Azerbaijani domain of social media

Millions of smartwatches running Wear OS 2 will lose a convenient and important feature

OSCE Chairman-in-Office reiterates his call, asks Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk to visit Lachin area

Armenia ranks 3rd in most visits to Georgia

Azerbaijan MoD announces name of captured Armenia serviceman

Azerbaijan MFA makes accusations against Armenia

Azerbaijan holds tour for foreign diplomats to familiarize them with Aghdam road being proposed to Karabakh

Group of Turkey intellectuals appeal to world regarding humanitarian disaster in Karabakh

What is the most popular iPhone of 2023?

Azerbaijan soldiers approach Armenian reservist, apprehend him: Armenia MoD releases video footage

France FM expresses concern about Azerbaijan shooting during patrol of EU monitors in Armenia

Concerned citizens staging protest in front of UN office in Armenia

Yerevan to host International Congress of Head and Neck Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Armenia FM heads for New York

MoD: Theory of Armenia reservist ending up on Azerbaijan side is being investigated

Azerbaijan announces capture of Armenia soldier

Google starts deleting unused emails: How to prevent your Google Account from being deleted?

Azerbaijan praises ‘advantages of Aghdam road’ to Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan MoD tries to misinform foreign embassies’ military attachés

Armenians prevented Ataturk statue installation in Prague, Turkish ambassador says

Armenia MoD: Reservist deserts combat position

Azerbaijan fires at grain-harvesting combine in Karabakh (PHOTOS)

Armenia to host Eurasian Intergovernmental Council special meeting

Armenians continue demonstrations outside Los Angeles consulates of UN Security Council member countries

Bug found in Instagram that could prevent from recording Stories on iPhones

US State Department: We urge Azerbaijan government to restore free transit through Lachin corridor

Azerbaijan accuses France of efforts to ‘aggravate the tension’ in South Caucasus

Senators Menendez, Padilla send letter to US representative at UN regarding situation in Karabakh

Karabakh residents block Russian military base entrance, peacekeepers reopen it

Opposition MP: It’s time to clarify real role of EU monitors in Armenia, political consequence of their work

Los Angeles Armenians stage protest outside France consulate

WhatsApp users will soon be able to create their own stickers with the help of AI

Newspaper: Karabakh president to speak in September

World Youth U16 Olympiad of chess: Team Armenia record 4th win

China, India agree to maintain peace, tranquility on the ground in border areas

Karabakh state minister: Azerbaijan is lying, Armenia citizens did not move freely through illegal checkpoint (VIDEO)

Gene therapy rewired monkey's brains to treat alcohol use disorder, study finds

Huge Pad 6 Max tablet, Mix Fold 3 foldable smartphone and Band 8 Pro fitness tracker։ Xiaomi has introduced interesting gadgets

A person died from starvation in Artsakh

Karabakh MFA: Results of UNSC meeting on Lachin issue will become test for international actors’ efficiency

Prosperous Armenia Party leader Gagik Tsarukyan, close family members called to prosecutor's office

Unblocking Lachin corridor: Russia, Azerbaijan FMs hold phone talk

German Journalists Union issues alert on Turkey travel amid press freedom concerns

Dollar goes up, euro drops in Armenia

Spain chargé d'affaires summoned to Azerbaijan MFA regarding Karabakh

Cardamom may help with weight loss

Armenia FM to France colleague: Crisis in Karabakh can turn into real humanitarian disaster

EU monitoring mission in Armenia deletes previous post on social media, confirms shooting (PHOTOS)

iPhone 14 Pro loses to OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, which works great in the rain thanks to its unique screen

Belarus defense minister: Violation of unity within CIS, CSTO is fraught with danger

President: It is welcome that international media continue actively addressing situation around Karabakh

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan is carrying out information preparation for subsequent provocations

EU monitoring mission in Armenia dismisses report about being target of Azerbaijan shooting

Apple to pay up to $500 million in compensation for slowing down some iPhones: What those models?

shamshyan.com: Body of man who committed suicide is found in shaft of Yerevan building under construction

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan shot at EU observers, their vehicle

Parliament vice-speaker, new envoy of France to Armenia discuss regional security issues

Armenia legislature head: Iran is special partner that contributes to establishment of regional peace

Armenia PM to S. Korea president: I express my willingness to deepen relations between our countries

Ameriabank Wins in 3 Nominations of Global Finance World’s Best Digital Bank Awards 2023

There were wet and dry cycles on Mars, just like on Earth: Curiosity helps make new discovery

Messi injured

Pashinyan: Armenia attaches importance to development of relations with Liechtenstein

Edmon Marukyan: New Armenia-Azerbaijan meetings on peace treaty will be held in September

David Ignatius: Humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Caucasus

10 patients receiving hemodialysis are transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Armenia ambassador-at-large: It would be better for Azerbaijan presidential assistant to stop this campaign of falsehood

3 of those injured in tragic accident on Gyumri-Yerevan motorway still at intensive care units

iPhone 15 Pro USB-C connector to be 40 times faster than that of iPhone 15

ECtHR receives information from Baku about Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan abducted by Azerbaijan

Armenia PM to India colleague: Centuries-old Armenian-Indian friendship has entered new qualitative phase

Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijan paving way for further provocations by filling media with fake news

Injury of Armenia soldier wounded by Azerbaijan not life-threatening

Adam Schiff to Joe Biden: Use every tool available to support the people of Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia ex-ruling party official Armen Ashotyan to remain in custody for another 2 months

Newspaper: Armenia authorities launch big ‘laundry’