Azerbaijan MFA makes accusations against Armenia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has released a statement Wednesday about the capture of a soldier from the Armenian Armed Forces.
In it, Baku hastened to announce the "attempt to penetrate the territory of Azerbaijan by the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces."
It was reported earlier that the aforementioned Armenian serviceman was wounded.
"We assess and strongly condemn the continuation of military provocations by Armenia—on the day of the [emergency] meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation in the region—as a continuation of the policy of manipulation... The accountability for the aggravation of the situation in the region falls on the military and political leadership of Armenia," the Azerbaijan MFA statement added.
But the Ministry of Defense of Armenia has limited itself to two brief statements about the disappearance of a reservist and finding out the circumstances of his capture.
The Azerbaijani side has abducted Armenian soldiers many times in the past, and they have been tried in Baku courts on trumped-up charges.