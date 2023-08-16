Azerbaijan MoD announces name of captured Armenia serviceman 

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan has announced the name of the captured Armenian serviceman.
He is Gagik Voskanyan, born in 1983, according to the Azerbaijan MoD.
“One RPK machine gun, ammunition, and military supplies were found during the detention. In his initial testimony, G.Voskanyan admitted his participation in the 44-day Patriotic War [in 2020]. It should be noted that the slightly wounded Armenian saboteur was provided with first aid by the Azerbaijani military doctors,” the Azerbaijani media reported.
The MoD of Armenia, however, has not yet announced the name of this captured soldier.