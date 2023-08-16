News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
August 16
USD
385.97
EUR
421.36
RUB
4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
August 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
385.97
EUR
421.36
RUB
4
Show news feed
Azerbaijan MoD announces name of captured Armenia serviceman 
Azerbaijan MoD announces name of captured Armenia serviceman 
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan has announced the name of the captured Armenian serviceman.

He is Gagik Voskanyan, born in 1983, according to the Azerbaijan MoD.

“One RPK machine gun, ammunition, and military supplies were found during the detention. In his initial testimony, G.Voskanyan admitted his participation in the 44-day Patriotic War [in 2020]. It should be noted that the slightly wounded Armenian saboteur was provided with first aid by the Azerbaijani military doctors,” the Azerbaijani media reported.  

The MoD of Armenia, however, has not yet announced the name of this captured soldier.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan MFA makes accusations against Armenia
But the Ministry of Defense of Armenia has limited itself to two brief statements about the disappearance of a reservist and finding out the circumstances of his capture…
 Azerbaijan soldiers approach Armenian reservist, apprehend him: Armenia MoD releases video footage
This footage proves the falsehood of the Azerbaijani defense ministry statement claiming that…
 MoD: Theory of Armenia reservist ending up on Azerbaijan side is being investigated
And the Azerbaijani defense ministry statement on a sabotage infiltration attempt by Armenia is an absolute lie…
 Azerbaijan announces capture of Armenia soldier
He is wounded…
 EU monitoring mission in Armenia deletes previous post on social media, confirms shooting (PHOTOS)
After a video was disseminated on Armenia's pro-government Telegram channels…
 EU monitoring mission in Armenia dismisses report about being target of Azerbaijan shooting
Earlier, the MoD of Armenia had reported that…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos