OSCE Chairman-in-Office reiterates his call, asks Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk to visit Lachin area

Following up to my phone conversations from last week, as OSCE CiO I requested my Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk to visit the Lachin area and to report back to me on the current situation on the ground. Bujar Osmani, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) and Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, noted this on social media.
“I am reiterating my call to grant free passage through Lachin corridor. Other routes should open in parallel. Humanitarian aspects must always prevail. Dialogue on political issues shall continue & the OSCE stands ready to facilitate,” Osmani added.