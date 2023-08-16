Photo of Armenia reservist detained by Azerbaijan appears in Azerbaijani domain of social media

The photo of the Armenian reservist G. V., who was detained by the armed forces of Azerbaijan, has appeared in the Azerbaijani domain of social media.
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Armenia announced that according to preliminary data, reservist G. V., a participant in the military training camp, deserted his combat position, and search operations were underway to locate him. Shortly after that statement, the Azerbaijani side reported that an Armenian person was captured. After this announcement by the Azerbaijani side, the Armenian MoD released a video footage showing how a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani armed forces approaches Armenian reservist G. V., who ended up on the Azerbaijani side in yet undetermined circumstances, first, talks to, then apprehends him and takes by car to an unknown direction.