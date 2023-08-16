News
Armenia MFA spox: As there is meeting at UNSC, Azerbaijan opened fire on border several times in past 3 days
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

While the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is being prepared, during the past three days, Azerbaijan opened fire several times in the direction of the Armenian positions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, and this was noted also by the EU monitoring mission in Armenia. Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, wrote about this on X—former Twitter.

Azerbaijan violates the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh; as a well-known tactic, it is accompanied by complete disinformation, Badalyan added.
