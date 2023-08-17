US representative at UN: We call for direct talks between Baku authorities and Karabakh representatives

The United States of America is concerned about the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, it is deeply concerned about the Lachin corridor closure which is blocking access to vital goods and worsening the humanitarian situation. Access to food, medicine, baby food, and energy sources should never be taken hostage. US representative to the United Nations (UN), Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stated this at Wednesday’s emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

The US calls on the government of Azerbaijan to restore free movement through the Lachin corridor so that commercial, private, and humanitarian vehicles can reach the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, she said.

Also, the US emphasizes the possibility of mutual understanding for additional humanitarian delivery routes and knows that the Red Cross has assisted in the medical evacuation of more than 700 people from Nagorno-Karabakh since last December. Neutral, impartial, humane, and independent humanitarian access and assistance, including medical evacuations, shall not be impeded, she added.

Thomas-Greenfield said she wants to emphasize the need for talks between the parties in order to achieve a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict and the improvement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and noted that these peace talks require creativity, flexibility, and mutual understanding from all sides.

Peace in the region should include protection of the security and rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, the United States calls for restraint and an end to any actions that undermine the peace process, and it calls on all parties to fulfill all their obligations under international law, she said.

The US representative to the UN added that the international community must continue cooperation in the diplomatic sphere to achieve dialogue and a dignified and sustainable peace, talks are vital to achieving long-term peace, the US supports any format that will enable Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue talks to reach a peaceful resolution, and it calls on all sides for direct talks, including between the authorities of Baku and representatives of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The United States is committed to its vision of a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future in the South Caucasus region, and it will continue to work with all partners—on bilateral and multilateral platforms—to create a better future, said Linda Thomas-Greenfield.