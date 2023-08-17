Azerbaijan representative speaks at UN Security Council, accuses Armenia

At Wednesday’s UN Security Council emergency meeting on the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the representative of Azerbaijan accused Armenia of undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of his country.

Despite the fact that for months Azerbaijan has blocked the Lachin corridor under false pretenses and illegally set up a checkpoint there, violating the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, today Azerbaijan accuses the Armenian side of not allowing humanitarian cargo to Artsakh from the motorway via Aghdam town of Azerbaijan, and for thwarting the meeting with Artsakh authorities.

Despite the fact that children in Artsakh go to sleep hungry, pregnant women cannot reach hospitals and have miscarriages as a result, and even a young man has died of starvation, the representative of Azerbaijan cynically denied these facts, stating that people in Artsakh are happy, get married, celebrate birthdays, and there is no starvation there.

The representative of Azerbaijan claimed that “Nagorno-Karabakh is a region of Azerbaijan, therefore those who live there are Azerbaijani citizens who can enjoy all the rights that other Azerbaijani citizens have.”

According to him, the motorway via Aghdam is open, and humanitarian goods can be delivered through that road to the Armenians living in Artsakh.