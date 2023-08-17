Armenia statements about Karabakh blockade are ‘groundless,” Bayramov tells Klaar

Azerbaijani foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday received Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, reports the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

"During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the process of normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, the talks mediated by international partners, including the European Union, as well as the situation in the region," the statement said.

Bayramov said that "the recent increase in military and political provocations by Armenia in the region, the false and groundless statements about the ‘blockade’ [i.e. of Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan] and the ‘tense humanitarian situation’ in the region do not serve the cause of peace and stability."