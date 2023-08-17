News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
August 17
USD
385.97
EUR
421.36
RUB
4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
August 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
385.97
EUR
421.36
RUB
4
Show news feed
Armenia government petitions to European Court regarding soldier captured by Azerbaijan
Armenia government petitions to European Court regarding soldier captured by Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian government has petitioned to the European Court, with a request to apply an interim measure against Azerbaijan in connection with the Armenian serviceman captured by Azerbaijan Wednesday. Armenian News-NEWS.am learned about this from Hasmik Samvelyan, press officer of the office of the representative of Armenia on international legal matters.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Armenia announced Wednesday that according to preliminary data, reservist G. V., a participant in the military training camp, deserted his combat position, and search operations were underway to locate him. Shortly after that statement, the Azerbaijani side reported that an Armenian person was captured. After this announcement, the Armenian MoD released a video footage showing a group of Azerbaijani soldiers approaching Armenian reservist G. V., who had ended up on the Azerbaijani side in yet undetermined circumstances, first, talking to, then apprehending and taking him by car to an unknown direction.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ombudsperson: Azerbaijan statement that Vagif Khachatryan committed crime as part of armed group is not true
The Office of the Human Rights Defender continues the collection of information with regards to Azerbaijan’s unlawful interference with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) resident Khachatryan’s fundamental human rights…
 Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan disseminated another disinformation
Allegedly, at around 11:25pm Wednesday…
 Azerbaijan MoD announces name of captured Armenia serviceman 
The Armenian defense ministry, however, has not yet announced his name…
 Azerbaijan MFA makes accusations against Armenia
But the Ministry of Defense of Armenia has limited itself to two brief statements about the disappearance of a reservist and finding out the circumstances of his capture…
 Azerbaijan soldiers approach Armenian reservist, apprehend him: Armenia MoD releases video footage
This footage proves the falsehood of the Azerbaijani defense ministry statement claiming that…
 MoD: Theory of Armenia reservist ending up on Azerbaijan side is being investigated
And the Azerbaijani defense ministry statement on a sabotage infiltration attempt by Armenia is an absolute lie…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos