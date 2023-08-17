Armenia government petitions to European Court regarding soldier captured by Azerbaijan

The Armenian government has petitioned to the European Court, with a request to apply an interim measure against Azerbaijan in connection with the Armenian serviceman captured by Azerbaijan Wednesday. Armenian News-NEWS.am learned about this from Hasmik Samvelyan, press officer of the office of the representative of Armenia on international legal matters.
The Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Armenia announced Wednesday that according to preliminary data, reservist G. V., a participant in the military training camp, deserted his combat position, and search operations were underway to locate him. Shortly after that statement, the Azerbaijani side reported that an Armenian person was captured. After this announcement, the Armenian MoD released a video footage showing a group of Azerbaijani soldiers approaching Armenian reservist G. V., who had ended up on the Azerbaijani side in yet undetermined circumstances, first, talking to, then apprehending and taking him by car to an unknown direction.