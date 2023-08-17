Armenia ombudsperson sends letter to Azerbaijan counterpart 1 month ago, not received reply yet

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia, Anahit Manasyan, sent a letter to her counterpart in Azerbaijan one month ago, but has not yet received a response. Manasyan told reporters about this, after Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Armenian government.

Reflecting on the reaction by international organizations regarding the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Manasyan said: "There is a need to take active steps here. It is very important for international players to take active steps as well to resolve the problem. In the modern world, we cannot speak at least about guaranteed rights. We must have full protection and guarantee of fundamental rights."

Commenting on the capture of Artsakh resident Vagif Khachatryan at the checkpoint illegally installed by Azerbaijan in the Lachin corridor, the ombudsperson of Armenia stated: "From the point of view of international humanitarian law, the person was actually deprived of his freedom in the context of the implementation of the humanitarian mission when he was a person under humanitarian protection. An international search has not been declared for him, and the person entered the military service much later than the act he is accused of was committed."

And touching upon the contemptible speech by the representative of Azerbaijan at the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council Wednesday, where he claimed the supposedly "good" lifestyle of the people of Artsakh, and when asked what active steps the human rights defender of Armenia is taking during this time, Manasyan said: "The human rights defender has published ad hoc reports where the situation in Artsakh is presented in great detail. There are no general wordings there, but quantitative and statistical data are presented, qualitative analyses are made; in particular, conclusions [are drawn] as to which problems arise related to fundamental rights. We send our international partners every two weeks the main developments regarding the situation.”