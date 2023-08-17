News
Azerbaijan MFA tries to distort content of UN Security Council meeting on Lachin corridor issue
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan issued a statement in an attempt to distort the content of Wednesday’s UN Security Council emergency meeting about the Lachin corridor issue.

Baku assessed this meeting as “Armenia’s attempt to instrumentalize the UN Security Council in its campaign of blackmailing,” and added that it “failed for yet another time.”

In response to the calls of the participants of this meeting to unblock the Lachin corridor, Azerbaijan stated that “Such a manipulation and exploitation of this august body by Armenia” is “counter-productive.”

"As it was emphasized by numerous UN Security Council members, the basis for peace and stability in the region is a recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity both in words and deeds. (…). Azerbaijan has offered peace to Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of and respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders. (…) we are firm to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity by all legitimate means enshrined in the UN Charter and international law," the Azerbaijan MFA added, "forgetting" to mention that Azerbaijan has not even verbally recognized the territorial integrity Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Kirby: We continue to stay engaged diplomatically to encourage peaceful resolution between Armenia, Azerbaijan
The US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications noted…
 Karabakh presidential advisor: UN Security Council recorded that we are starving, but what does that change?
If this continues, Artsakh will have to resort to drastic measures. What? Shall we starve to death?...
 Armenia ombudsperson sends letter to Azerbaijan counterpart 1 month ago, not received reply yet
In the modern world, we cannot speak at least about guaranteed rights…
 Armenia statements about Karabakh blockade are ‘groundless,” Bayramov tells Klaar
The Azerbaijani FM received the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus…
 Armenia PM: Azerbaijan is subjecting Armenians of Karabakh to genocide through starvation
The [re]opening of the [Lachin] corridor should be viewed as a step to prevent [this] genocide…
 Alen Simonyan, Valentina Matviyenko discuss details of humanitarian disaster in Karabakh
The speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia had a telephonic conversation with the chairperson of the Federation Council of Russia… 
