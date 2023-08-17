Azerbaijan MFA tries to distort content of UN Security Council meeting on Lachin corridor issue

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan issued a statement in an attempt to distort the content of Wednesday’s UN Security Council emergency meeting about the Lachin corridor issue.
Baku assessed this meeting as “Armenia’s attempt to instrumentalize the UN Security Council in its campaign of blackmailing,” and added that it “failed for yet another time.”
In response to the calls of the participants of this meeting to unblock the Lachin corridor, Azerbaijan stated that “Such a manipulation and exploitation of this august body by Armenia” is “counter-productive.”
"As it was emphasized by numerous UN Security Council members, the basis for peace and stability in the region is a recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity both in words and deeds. (…). Azerbaijan has offered peace to Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of and respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders. (…) we are firm to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity by all legitimate means enshrined in the UN Charter and international law," the Azerbaijan MFA added, "forgetting" to mention that Azerbaijan has not even verbally recognized the territorial integrity Armenia.