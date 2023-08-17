Arman Tatoyan: Azerbaijan is preparing new fascist disaster for Armenia

Yet another proof of Azerbaijan's false peace building: four days ago, on governmental—pro-authority—Baku TV, the entire territory of Armenia was presented on a map as being Azerbaijan, along with its communities. Arman Tatoyan, the former Human Rights Defender of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook.
“The government of this state has no intention of peace and is preparing a new fascist disaster for Armenia. What peace can be achieved with these people? The more you give in, the more they will demand.
“This is not just a matter of the map, but rather, especially starting in 2022, it is a part of the coordinated state policy against Armenia, with propaganda components for both internal and external audiences.
“We need to correctly assess the threats, to be able to effectively neutralize them,” Tatoyan added.