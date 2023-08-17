News
Karabakh presidential advisor: UN Security Council recorded that we are starving, but what does that change?
Karabakh presidential advisor: UN Security Council recorded that we are starving, but what does that change?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The UN Security Council should adopt a clear resolution because statements alone will not change anything. David Babayan, advisor to the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President and former foreign minister of Artsakh, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am, referring to Wednesday’s UN Security Council emergency meeting on the crisis in Artsakh.

"Otherwise, this will be a real victory for Azerbaijan. The problems of the people of Artsakh are not solved, security is not ensured, the threat of genocide does not disappear by the assessments made," he added.

"We have to wait to see what resolution they [at the UN Security Council] adopt or decide, or whether everything will end like this, becoming another unproductive meeting. Work must be done so that there is a concrete result, they influence some people. Otherwise, this delegation spoke well, the other one did not. Then? What changed? If this continues, Artsakh will have to resort to drastic measures. What? Shall we starve to death? Either we have to stay [in Artsakh], fight, or spit and get out [of Artsakh]. They [at the UN Security Council] recorded that we [the people of Artsakh] are dying of hunger. Thanks. But what does that change?" said the advisor to the President of Artsakh.
