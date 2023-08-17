News
Thursday
August 17
Kirby: We continue to stay engaged diplomatically to encourage peaceful resolution between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The US is going to continue to stay engaged diplomatically to encourage a peaceful resolution between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This was announced by coordinator John Kirby, US National Security Council Coordinator For Strategic Communications, at a press briefing on Wednesday.

“We have maintained a level of dialogue and diplomacy at various levels, and that continues—all the way from the National Security Council, Mr. [Jake] Sullivan and Mr. [Jonathan] Finer, to over at the State Department.  I mean, we are engaged on a routine basis to see if we can achieve a better outcome diplomatically," he said.

Also, Kirby expressed Washington's deep concern over the ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.

“We want to see that corridor opened up again.  We continue to urge the government of Azerbaijan to restore free transit of commercial, humanitarian, and private vehicles through the corridor expeditiously," he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
