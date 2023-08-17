Pashinyan: Next week we will start Yerevan-Kapan regular flights

Armenia PM heads from Yerevan to Kapan by plane, tests new airline

Arman Tatoyan: Azerbaijan is preparing new fascist disaster for Armenia

Kirby: We continue to stay engaged diplomatically to encourage peaceful resolution between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Karabakh presidential advisor: UN Security Council recorded that we are starving, but what does that change?

Karabakh MoD: Azerbaijan defense ministry statement is completely false, disinformation

Azerbaijan MFA tries to distort content of UN Security Council meeting on Lachin corridor issue

Armenia ombudsperson sends letter to Azerbaijan counterpart 1 month ago, not received reply yet

MoD: Azerbaijan fires at combine harvester working in Karabakh village field

Armenia government petitions to European Court regarding soldier captured by Azerbaijan

Armenia statements about Karabakh blockade are ‘groundless,” Bayramov tells Klaar

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan is subjecting Armenians of Karabakh to genocide through starvation

Armenia ombudsperson: Azerbaijan statement that Vagif Khachatryan committed crime as part of armed group is not true

Azerbaijanis attack Armenian family outside UN headquarters in New York

Karabakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan disseminated another disinformation

EU representative at UN: Dialogue between Karabakh Armenians and Baku should be encouraged

Azerbaijan representative speaks at UN Security Council, accuses Armenia

US representative at UN: We call for direct talks between Baku authorities and Karabakh representatives

Speech of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia at the UN Security Council urgent meeting

Russia representative at UN: We proposed parallel opening of Aghdam and Lachin corridors

Armenia MFA spox: As there is meeting at UNSC, Azerbaijan opened fire on border several times in past 3 days

President: People of Karabakh are anxiously anticipating today’s special session of UN Security Council

N Korea’s Kim, Russia’s Putin exchange letters

55 dead from clashes in Libya's capital

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian positions

Alen Simonyan, Valentina Matviyenko discuss details of humanitarian disaster in Karabakh

Photo of Armenia reservist detained by Azerbaijan appears in Azerbaijani domain of social media

OSCE Chairman-in-Office reiterates his call, asks Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk to visit Lachin area

Armenia ranks 3rd in most visits to Georgia

Azerbaijan MoD announces name of captured Armenia serviceman

Azerbaijan MFA makes accusations against Armenia

Azerbaijan holds tour for foreign diplomats to familiarize them with Aghdam road being proposed to Karabakh

Group of Turkey intellectuals appeal to world regarding humanitarian disaster in Karabakh

Azerbaijan soldiers approach Armenian reservist, apprehend him: Armenia MoD releases video footage

France FM expresses concern about Azerbaijan shooting during patrol of EU monitors in Armenia

Concerned citizens staging protest in front of UN office in Armenia

Armenia FM heads for New York

MoD: Theory of Armenia reservist ending up on Azerbaijan side is being investigated

Azerbaijan announces capture of Armenia soldier

Azerbaijan praises ‘advantages of Aghdam road’ to Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan MoD tries to misinform foreign embassies’ military attachés

Armenians prevented Ataturk statue installation in Prague, Turkish ambassador says

Armenia MoD: Reservist deserts combat position

Azerbaijan fires at grain-harvesting combine in Karabakh (PHOTOS)

Armenia to host Eurasian Intergovernmental Council special meeting

Armenians continue demonstrations outside Los Angeles consulates of UN Security Council member countries

US State Department: We urge Azerbaijan government to restore free transit through Lachin corridor

Azerbaijan accuses France of efforts to ‘aggravate the tension’ in South Caucasus

Senators Menendez, Padilla send letter to US representative at UN regarding situation in Karabakh

Karabakh residents block Russian military base entrance, peacekeepers reopen it

Opposition MP: It’s time to clarify real role of EU monitors in Armenia, political consequence of their work

Los Angeles Armenians stage protest outside France consulate

Newspaper: Karabakh president to speak in September

China, India agree to maintain peace, tranquility on the ground in border areas

Karabakh state minister: Azerbaijan is lying, Armenia citizens did not move freely through illegal checkpoint (VIDEO)

A person died from starvation in Artsakh

Karabakh MFA: Results of UNSC meeting on Lachin issue will become test for international actors’ efficiency

Prosperous Armenia Party leader Gagik Tsarukyan, close family members called to prosecutor's office

Unblocking Lachin corridor: Russia, Azerbaijan FMs hold phone talk

German Journalists Union issues alert on Turkey travel amid press freedom concerns

Dollar goes up, euro drops in Armenia

Spain chargé d'affaires summoned to Azerbaijan MFA regarding Karabakh

Armenia FM to France colleague: Crisis in Karabakh can turn into real humanitarian disaster

EU monitoring mission in Armenia deletes previous post on social media, confirms shooting (PHOTOS)

Belarus defense minister: Violation of unity within CIS, CSTO is fraught with danger

President: It is welcome that international media continue actively addressing situation around Karabakh

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan is carrying out information preparation for subsequent provocations

EU monitoring mission in Armenia dismisses report about being target of Azerbaijan shooting

shamshyan.com: Body of man who committed suicide is found in shaft of Yerevan building under construction

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan shot at EU observers, their vehicle

Parliament vice-speaker, new envoy of France to Armenia discuss regional security issues

Armenia legislature head: Iran is special partner that contributes to establishment of regional peace

Armenia PM to S. Korea president: I express my willingness to deepen relations between our countries

Ameriabank Wins in 3 Nominations of Global Finance World’s Best Digital Bank Awards 2023

Pashinyan: Armenia attaches importance to development of relations with Liechtenstein

Edmon Marukyan: New Armenia-Azerbaijan meetings on peace treaty will be held in September

David Ignatius: Humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Caucasus

10 patients receiving hemodialysis are transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Armenia ambassador-at-large: It would be better for Azerbaijan presidential assistant to stop this campaign of falsehood

3 of those injured in tragic accident on Gyumri-Yerevan motorway still at intensive care units

ECtHR receives information from Baku about Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan abducted by Azerbaijan

Armenia PM to India colleague: Centuries-old Armenian-Indian friendship has entered new qualitative phase

Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijan paving way for further provocations by filling media with fake news

Injury of Armenia soldier wounded by Azerbaijan not life-threatening

Adam Schiff to Joe Biden: Use every tool available to support the people of Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia ex-ruling party official Armen Ashotyan to remain in custody for another 2 months

Newspaper: Armenia authorities launch big ‘laundry’

Armenia FM to attend UN Security Council emergency meeting on Karabakh situation

UN Security Council to hold session on Karabakh on Wednesday

Turkey carries out propaganda in favor of Azerbaijan's occupation policy in Karabakh

Armenia ambassador-at-large: We expect UN Security Council to make concrete decisions

Armenia FM to Estonia colleague: 120,000 people of Nagorno-Karabakh are under total siege by Azerbaijan

We don’t see buildup of troops: EU mission in Armenia dismisses Azerbaijan MFA statement

Azerbaijani Armed Forces injured an Armenian serviceman, his condition is assessed as critical

Czech Rep. ambassador to Armenia extends condolences to families of tragic road accident casualties

Turkey MFA appeals to Armenia authorities

Armenian culture, education center calls on Israel authorities to influence Azerbaijan leadership

Provincial governor of Armenia’s Shirak: One passenger of minibus that had accident was Russia citizen

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan disinformation aims to divert international attention