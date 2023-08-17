News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
August 17
USD
386.15
EUR
420.21
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
August 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.15
EUR
420.21
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Demonstration in support of Karabakh held outside Israel MFA (VIDEO)
Demonstration in support of Karabakh held outside Israel MFA (VIDEO)
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

A rally in support of the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), who are under Azerbaijani siege, was held Thursday in Jerusalem, near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Israel.

The demonstrators called on the Israeli leadership to have some bearing on Azerbaijan and stop its attempt of ethnic extermination of Armenians in Artsakh.

Also, they read a letter addressed to the foreign minister of Israel, which the protesters had intended to pass on to the FM.

This demonstration in defense of the people of Artsakh, however, was not sanctioned by Israeli law enforcement, and this affected the number of its participants.

In addition, no one from the Israeli MFA came to meet with these protesters. 

366772632_220938074268899_416234294026725900_n.jpg (35 KB)
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ambassador-at-large: Azerbaijan is blaming Karabakh children for eating cookies on their birthdays
International mechanism for guaranteeing the rights and securities of Nagorno-Karabakh people is paramount…
 Kirby: We continue to stay engaged diplomatically to encourage peaceful resolution between Armenia, Azerbaijan
The US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications noted…
 Karabakh presidential advisor: UN Security Council recorded that we are starving, but what does that change?
If this continues, Artsakh will have to resort to drastic measures. What? Shall we starve to death?...
 Azerbaijan MFA tries to distort content of UN Security Council meeting on Lachin corridor issue
It assessed this meeting as “Armenia’s attempt to instrumentalize the UN Security Council in its campaign of blackmailing”…
 Armenia ombudsperson sends letter to Azerbaijan counterpart 1 month ago, not received reply yet
In the modern world, we cannot speak at least about guaranteed rights…
 Armenia statements about Karabakh blockade are ‘groundless,” Bayramov tells Klaar
The Azerbaijani FM received the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos