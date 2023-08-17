Demonstration in support of Karabakh held outside Israel MFA (VIDEO)

A rally in support of the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), who are under Azerbaijani siege, was held Thursday in Jerusalem, near the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Israel.
The demonstrators called on the Israeli leadership to have some bearing on Azerbaijan and stop its attempt of ethnic extermination of Armenians in Artsakh.
Also, they read a letter addressed to the foreign minister of Israel, which the protesters had intended to pass on to the FM.
This demonstration in defense of the people of Artsakh, however, was not sanctioned by Israeli law enforcement, and this affected the number of its participants.
In addition, no one from the Israeli MFA came to meet with these protesters.