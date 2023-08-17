Armenia ambassador-at-large: Azerbaijan is blaming Karabakh children for eating cookies on their birthdays

Azerbaijan, which is accused in ethnic cleansing crime and engineering a genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh, is blaming children of Nagorno-Karabakh for eating very tasty cookies on their birthdays. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, noted this on X—former Twitter. He added as follows:
“This is a perfect indicator for understanding Azerbaijani policies towards the peaceful people of Nagorno Karabakh. Therefore, International mechanism for guaranteeing the rights and securities of Nagorno-Karabakh people is paramount.”