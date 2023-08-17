News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
August 17
USD
386.15
EUR
420.21
RUB
4.13
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
August 17
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.15
EUR
420.21
RUB
4.13
Show news feed
Armenia ambassador-at-large: Azerbaijan is blaming Karabakh children for eating cookies on their birthdays
Armenia ambassador-at-large: Azerbaijan is blaming Karabakh children for eating cookies on their birthdays
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan, which is accused in ethnic cleansing crime and engineering a genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh, is blaming children of Nagorno-Karabakh for eating very tasty cookies on their birthdays. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, noted this on X—former Twitter. He added as follows:

“This is a perfect indicator for understanding Azerbaijani policies towards the peaceful people of Nagorno Karabakh. Therefore, International mechanism for guaranteeing the rights and securities of Nagorno-Karabakh people is paramount.”

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Demonstration in support of Karabakh held outside Israel MFA (VIDEO)
The protesters called on the Israeli leadership to have some bearing on Azerbaijan and stop its attempt of ethnic extermination of Armenians in Artsakh…
 Kirby: We continue to stay engaged diplomatically to encourage peaceful resolution between Armenia, Azerbaijan
The US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications noted…
 Karabakh presidential advisor: UN Security Council recorded that we are starving, but what does that change?
If this continues, Artsakh will have to resort to drastic measures. What? Shall we starve to death?...
 Azerbaijan MFA tries to distort content of UN Security Council meeting on Lachin corridor issue
It assessed this meeting as “Armenia’s attempt to instrumentalize the UN Security Council in its campaign of blackmailing”…
 Armenia ombudsperson sends letter to Azerbaijan counterpart 1 month ago, not received reply yet
In the modern world, we cannot speak at least about guaranteed rights…
 Armenia statements about Karabakh blockade are ‘groundless,” Bayramov tells Klaar
The Azerbaijani FM received the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos