International partners promised 35 million euros in aid to Armenia via ICRC

International partners have pledged €35 million in support to Armenia through the ICRC, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Khachatryan said at a press conference today, October 14.
According to the Deputy PM, €15 million will be deposited into the treasury account of the RA government as a form of budget support, and the remaining funds will be channeled through development agencies in Armenia to address similar needs or issues.
“We also have individual cases where humanitarian aid arrives in the form of various shipments. During these 2 weeks, we received more than 100 tons of humanitarian cargo, which are distributed among the regions to meet the needs of our displaced people,” he said.