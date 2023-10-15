Another US aircraft carrier sent to Israeli shores

The Pentagon has sent a second carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean as Israel prepares to expand its operations in the Gaza Strip, CNN reports.

The United States is sending a second aircraft carrier to the region to deter hostile actions against Israel, according to a Pentagon statement.

US warships are not intended to participate in combat in Gaza or other Israeli operations, but the presence of the US Navy's two most powerful ships should send a clear message to Iran and Iranian forces in the region, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.

According to the BBC, the first carrier strike group, led by the aircraft carrier Gerald Ford, already arrived off the coast of Israel earlier this week. Now a strike group with the aircraft carrier Dwight Eisenhower is heading to the eastern Mediterranean. The television company's interlocutors said that the ship would head to waters near Israel.

It is unclear how long the Gerald Ford will remain there after the Dwight Eisenhower arrives, one of the sources said. Joe Biden's administration has made clear that the aircraft carrier and its accompanying forces are not intended to fight on Israel's side, but rather to deter others from entering the conflict, including Hezbollah.

At the same time, the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit is preparing in case it is ordered to move closer to Israel to bolster US forces, US officials previously told CNN on condition of anonymity. The Dwight Eisenhower is the flagship of the carrier strike group, which will be joined by a guided-missile cruiser and two guided-missile destroyers, according to the US Navy.