Israeli army names main priority of military operation against Hamas

IDF spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said the military operation's top priority is rescuing the hostages, who are "most likely held underground in various locations," Israel Today reports.

Pointing to the "complex network of tunnels" in the Gaza Strip, Conricus told CNN that the 150-200 people abducted by Hamas terrorists are "likely being held underground in various locations."

He added, “It is extremely difficult for any modern military to fight in such a dense urban area.”

Conricus said the IDF would not attack civilians.

“But again, we must remember[…] we are going to fight a ruthless enemy that has no problems using everything available[…] civilians as human shields and using civilian infrastructure for military purposes,” Conricus says.