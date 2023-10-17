Pashinyan: Our allies were making public calls to overthrow authorities when 100,000 Armenians were fleeing Karabakh.

At that time when 100,000 Armenians were fleeing from Nagorno-Karabakh to the Republic of Armenia, our allies in the security sector not only were not helping us, but were making public calls for a change of power, to overthrow the democratic authorities in Armenia. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this during his address Tuesday at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

"But the people of the Republic of Armenia united for their own independence, sovereignty, democracy, and another conspiracy materialized against our state failed. The government and the people of the Republic of Armenia came together to fulfill the task of accepting and sheltering more than 100,000 Armenians who were victims of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh; and I must record that we did that work honorably. To the extent that our international partners admit that they have not seen a case when 100,000 refugees enter a country in a week and that country can accept all of them without establishing refugee camps and tent settlements,” Pashinyan stated.

“We were able to do this thanks to the people and democracy of Armenia. The people because sometimes people didn't even wait until what the government will do. They were the ones who provided the forcibly displaced people with essential goods and even temporary shelters. Many simply have hosted them in their homes.

"Democracy because after the revolution of 2018, all the obstacles and artificial monopolies related to free economic management in Armenia have disappeared, the transparency and accountability of the government has increased, there is an uncompromising, principled, and institutional fight against corruption, the rule of law has been established, and thanks to all this, Armenia, despite the disasters and threats that occurred, continues to be in the zone of high economic growth; and since 2018, the tax revenues of the extra budget in our country have increased by about 70 percent.

"With the decisions that have already been made and entered into force today, we need to earmark around $100 million to assist those forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh. And we need international help, including in the form of budgetary support. I do not consider it unnecessary to emphasize that we have created such a mechanism to assist forcibly displaced people that the funds allocated to them are transferred in non-cash; that is, the distribution of funds is transparent, verifiable and traceable, and the system will continue to operate in this way," the Armenian PM said.

Also Pashinyan thanked Armenia's international partners, the EU, and its member states that have already made and/or will continue to make allocations to overcome the humanitarian crisis caused by the forced displacement of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh.