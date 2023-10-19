Lithuania PM wants to increase EU presence in Armenia

I confirmed my sincere desire to see the presence of the European Union in Armenia. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte announced this at a joint press briefing with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Thursday in Yerevan.
We are united by similar challenges: the challenges of oppression, the struggle for independence, the choice of democracy and commitment to it, Simonyte emphasized, adding that she is proud that Lithuania was the first country to recognize Armenia's independence in 1991.
According to her, today more than ever, democratic countries should unite and protect shared values.
Lithuania plans to support the process of deepening relations between the EU and Armenia, Simonyte added.
Also, she expressed Lithuania's willingness to assist Armenia’s reforms in the energy sector, including renewable energy, transport, ecology, and some other domains.