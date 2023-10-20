President to new ambassador of Canada to Armenia: We certainly need your support

Newly appointed Ambassador of Canada to Armenia, Andrew Turner, presented his credentials to President Vahagn Khachaturyan Friday.
The President congratulated the new—and resident—ambassador on assuming this office and wished him success in fulfilling his responsible mission.
"I firmly believe that your designation as the first resident Ambassador and the opening of the Embassy of Canada in Armenia will give a new impetus to the development of relations between our countries. The relations between the two countries are of special value and, even more so, they have a special role for Armenia today. I would like to thank the Canadian government for its support to Armenia. We certainly need your support. We sense that support not only in Armenia, but also on international platforms.
“Your designation and the opening of the Embassy will open up great prospects for deepening the relations between our two countries and designing projects in new fields or ensuring development," President Khachaturyan noted.
Expressing his gratitude for the reception, Ambassador Turner noted as follows:
“I am absolutely delighted to be here. As you mentioned, Canada has been and will always be a great friend and supporter of Armenia. You have already seen our response to the latest crisis, both in terms of our humanitarian assistance and our statements at the United Nations and in various fora.
“All efforts have been made to provide strong signals of our support during these difficult times. And the opening of the Embassy is yet another element of strengthening our relations."
During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to the further development of Armenian-Canadian cooperation in political, economic and other spheres. Importance was attached to the further promotion of the existing high-level political dialogue between the two countries.
During the discussion, the interlocutors touched upon issues related to the protection of the rights of forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh and humanitarian issues as well as the regional developments. The President emphasized that Armenia is committed to its position of normalizing relations with its neighbors and establishing sustainable and lasting peace.