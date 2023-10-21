News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 21
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Show news feed
Hamas: Israeli aggression in Gaza could escalate into regional war
Hamas: Israeli aggression in Gaza could escalate into regional war
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

The head of the Hamas Politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, said that the Palestinian resistance still controlled the course of the fight against Israeli aggression, Al Manar reports.

“Haniyeh emphasized that the resistance will continue to fight for the right to self-determination and will not allow the displacement of the Palestinian people,” the Lebanese media outlet writes.

“Haniyeh also acknowledged the efforts of American and European officials to support ‘Israel’ but said that their attempts have failed in the Arab and Muslim world. He further warned that the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza could have severe consequences and may escalate into a regional war, beyond the control of ‘Israel’ and its supporters,” Al Manar notes.

“Highlighting the urgency of ending the Israeli occupation, Haniyeh conveyed that he had received a number of calls and meetings over the past few days, all of which emphasized the need for a solution,” the media outlet further says.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos