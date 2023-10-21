Israel warns its citizens against travel to Egypt, Jordan, Morocco

Israel has issued a travel ban warning to Egypt, Jordan and Morocco, fearing that Israeli travelers will be targeted by those angry about the ongoing war, Times of Israel reports.
The National Security Council and Foreign Ministry have issued a statement elevating the alert level to 4 for Egypt, including the Sinai Peninsula, and Jordan, and they are urging all Israelis in these countries to depart without delay.
Morocco is at threat level 3, and Israelis are encouraged to avoid unnecessary trips.
“Given the ongoing war, we are witnessing a significant increase in anti-Israel protests in the past few days in countries around the world, and in particular, Arab countries in the Middle East. Hostility and violence have been displayed against Jewish and Israeli symbols. The rhetoric of global jihad has become more extreme, which is calling to harm Israelis and Jews around the world,” the NSC said.
The Israeli citizens are also advised against traveling to countries such as Malaysia, Bangladesh, Indonesia and the Maldives.