White House, EU call on Azerbaijan to ensure rights, safety of Artsakh residents

The White House and the European Union issued a joint statement following the summit that ended on October 20 in the United States, expressing their commitment to promoting lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
“We remain committed to advancing a lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on mutual recognition of sovereignty, inviolability of borders and territorial integrity. We urge Azerbaijan to ensure the rights and security of those who remain in Nagorno-Karabakh as well as for those who wish to return to their homes. We also call for all parties to adhere to the principle of non-use of force and threat of use of force,” says the statement.