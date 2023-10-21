Palestinian President discusses latest Gaza developments with Michel, Borrell

The President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas met today in Cairo with European Council President Charles Michel and Head of EU Diplomacy Josep Borrell to discuss the latest developments in Palestine and the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, WAFA reports.
At the Cairo Peace Summit in Egypt, Mahmoud Abbas engaged in discussions with EU leaders regarding recent developments in Palestine. The talks revolved around ongoing endeavors to stop Israeli aggression against Palestinians, safeguard civilians during times of conflict, and promptly provide essential medical and food assistance. Furthermore, the conversation included the provision of access to water and electricity for Gaza's residents.
Abbas restated Palestine's firm stance against the involuntary relocation of Palestinians from Gaza, the West Bank, or Jerusalem. He underscored that lasting peace and security can only be realized by enacting a two-state coexistence plan, as outlined in resolutions of international legitimacy. These resolutions advocate for the acknowledgment of the Palestinian state across all West Bank areas, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.
“President Abbas expressed his gratitude to Spain for its supportive stance for a political solution based on the two-state framework and international legitimacy. He also acknowledged Spain's contribution in terms of developmental aid and institution building in Palestine.
The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Hussein al-Sheikh, and the President's Diplomatic Affairs Advisor, Majdi al-Khaldi,” the Palestinian news and information agency writes.