News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 21
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 21
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Show news feed
ICRC continues responding to needs across region, following 19 September hostilities in Artsakh
ICRC continues responding to needs across region, following 19 September hostilities in Artsakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

We continue to respond to the many needs across the region, following the hostilities which escalated on 19 September, International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement on Facebook.

“Our staff works tirelessly across city locations and mountain villages, searching for signs of life and anyone who may need help. A small number of people remain in their homes, either by choice or because they were unable to leave by themselves. Some receive medical help or food and water. Others request assistance in contacting loved ones or securing transport to leave,” ICRC wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
White House, EU call on Azerbaijan to ensure rights, safety of Artsakh residents
We remain committed to advancing a lasting peace between Armenia…
 RA Permanent Representative to UN: Azerbaijan seeks to normalize violence and aggression
In manifest violation of its obligations under…
 We repeat our history’s darkest moments not only in Israel, but also in Artsakh
Today, all over the world…
 10 people arrested on disturbance suspicion in front of Artsakh representation building
An inquiry is underway in the Investigative…
 Armenia introduces housing assistance program for forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians
This assistance will be received…
 What will happen, who will benefit if several thousand Armenians return to Karabakh? Armenia deputy FM responds
Kostanyan stressed that ensuring the right of return of Armenians to Nagorno-Karabakh should be in the obligations of not only the government of Armenia, but also…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos