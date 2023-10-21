ICRC continues responding to needs across region, following 19 September hostilities in Artsakh

We continue to respond to the many needs across the region, following the hostilities which escalated on 19 September, International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement on Facebook.
“Our staff works tirelessly across city locations and mountain villages, searching for signs of life and anyone who may need help. A small number of people remain in their homes, either by choice or because they were unable to leave by themselves. Some receive medical help or food and water. Others request assistance in contacting loved ones or securing transport to leave,” ICRC wrote.