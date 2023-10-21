Iranian navy holds exercises in support of Gaza Strip population

Rear Admiral Ali Bakhshaei, leading the Third Basij Naval District of the Iranian IRGC Navy in the northern Persian Gulf, stated that IRGC vessels conducted naval drills on Saturday in a show of support for the Gaza Strip's population, Mehr reports.
"The naval exercise in support of the oppressed people of Palestine was held in the cities of Ahvaz, Hendijan, Arvandkanar and the naval base of Imam Hassan Mojtabi. In this exercise, the participants declared their disgust with the heinous crimes of the Zionist regime by moving their vessels in the waters of the Persian Gulf," the commander said, the Iranian news outlet writes.