France, Armenia to sign arms purchase agreement
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

France and Armenia intend to formalize agreements on the purchase of French weapons by Yerevan, Minister of Armed Forces of France Sébastien Lecornu said in an interview with Le Parisien.
The Minister noted that Armenia must protect its population and ensure the security of its borders.
“On Sunday we will formalize the acquisition of a certain amount of weapons by the Republic of Armenia from French manufacturers,” he said.
Lecornu emphasized that this pertains, in particular, to the signing of a contract that will help protect the airspace of the Republic of Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
