News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
October 22
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
October 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Show news feed
Israel closes a ministry, transfers its funds
Israel closes a ministry, transfers its funds
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

The Israeli cabinet has voted via telephone to dissolve the Ministry of Public Diplomacy and reallocate its budget to the reconstruction of communities near the Gaza border, Times of Israel reports.
The head of the ministry, Galit Distel-Atbaryan, stepped down from her position five days after the start of the war, “failing to release any meaningful explanatory content as Israel suffered the largest single-day loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust and entered what is expected to be a protracted war with Hamas,” as the Israeli media outlet writes.
The office’s unused budget of 9.4 million shekels for 2023 and 14.4 million shekels for 2024 will be redirected to the new Tecumah Authority, the task of which is to reconstruct and revitalize the severely affected western Negev region.
The decision will soon be submitted to the Knesset for final approval of the dissolution of the ministry.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos