Iranian experts equip Karrar jet drone with air-to-air missile

Iranian experts have customized a domestically manufactured surface-to-air missile (SAM) for the Karrar jet drone, said the commander of the Iranian army's air defense forces, Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, Tasnim reports.
“After a year and a half of research and trial, the Air Defense experts made a series of technical modifications to “Majid” surface-to-air missile and turned it into an air-based missile, he said.
He said the Karrar drone has been armed with Majid missile, whose warhead can detonate various aerial targets.
Karrar is the first Iranian military drone that has set a service ceiling record by reaching an altitude of 47,000 feet.
The drone has in the past given radar and radio warnings to foreign aircraft that have been approaching Iran’s coastal waters or its flight information region (FIR),” Tasnim writes.