News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
October 22
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
October 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Show news feed
South Korea holds its first joint air exercises with Japan, US
South Korea holds its first joint air exercises with Japan, US
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

South Korea, Japan and the United States conducted joint air drill near the Korean Peninsula on Sunday as North Korea's nuclear and missile threats evolve, Reuters reports, citing South Korean Air Force.

The exercises involved the American B-52 subsonic strategic bomber, along with fighter aircraft from three countries.

At the Camp David summit back in August, the Japanese, South Korean and US leaders reached an agreement to conduct yearly trilateral exercises and establish a crisis communication hotline
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos