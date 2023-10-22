Over 4 thousand people renounced Russian citizenship in 2023

Director of the Consular Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Aleksey Klimov said that in the first nine months of 2023, 4.4 thousand people renounced Russian citizenship. At the same time, according to him, more than 15 thousand people received Russian passports abroad.
“The number of people who renounced Russian citizenship this year is comparable to last year’s data: at the end of 2022, 4.3 thousand people decided to renounce Russian citizenship,” Klimov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
The number of those who renounced Russian citizenship last year was the highest in the last three years (3,877 people in 2020 and 4,055 in 2021). However, in 2019, Russian citizenship was renounced a little more often—4,356 times.
The diplomat also mentioned that citizenship by birth was granted to 12.5 thousand children born abroad to employees of Russian foreign affairs institutions, Kommersant reports.
“For comparison: in 2022 these figures were 23.5 thousand and 13.6 thousand people, respectively,” Alexey Klimov added.