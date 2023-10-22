Dom Moskvy center donates aid forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians

Employees of the Moscow Cultural-Business Center (Dom Moskvy) in Yerevan have recently delivered aid to Vardenis for forcibly displaced people from Artsakh, the Press Service of the center reports.
“Families who were forced to leave their homes need our support today. We discussed the needs of the people of Artsakh with the municipality of Vardenis and brought help, which, we hope, will improve their life a little and contribute to adaptation in a new place,” said Lia Khachatryan, head of cultural, educational and humanitarian projects of Dom Moskvy in Yerevan, emphasizing that the center will continue to provide all possible assistance to those in need.
The program was implemented on the initiative of the Moscow Cultural-Business Center in cooperation with Vardenis Municipality.