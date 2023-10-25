Armenia’s Pashinyan on Medvedev's post: Such approach violates many rules

Such an approach violates many rules, starting from not interfering in each other's internal affairs and diplomatic correctness and, of course, it also creates problems at personal dimension. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, when asked how he responds to the fact that quite senior officials in Russia, including former President Dmitry Medvedev, have used really insulting words against him and called for a coup against him or removing him from office, and in his opinion, what the reasons are for this campaign against him in Russia.
“You know, if I'm not mistaken, I didn't directly respond to that and I'm not going to respond publicly in addition to what I have already said. But it is also obvious that those facts you mentioned at least raise questions, and the answers to those questions must be found, because such an approach violates many rules, starting from not interfering in each other's internal affairs and diplomatic correctness and, of course, it also creates problems at personal dimension, because such a wording, such a language and such a position are incomprehensible for people who have worked with each other for quite a long time,” the Armenian PM said.