Kremlin spox comments on Armenia premier's words about Russian military base in Armenia

The words of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that the presence of the Russian military base in Armenia does not give advantages are not known to the Kremlin. Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian president, announced this on Wednesday.
"We still don't know if he said these words; and if he did, where and in what context. We do not have such data," Peskov said, Interfax reports.
As for the publication of an article on this topic in The Wall Street Journal, the Kremlin cannot accept it as a primary source, Peskov added.
The Wall Street Journal published an interview with the Prime Minister of Armenia, in which Nikol Pashinyan stated that he does not see any advantage in continuing the presence of Russian military bases in Armenia.