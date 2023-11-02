Russia approves agreement to open consulate general in Kapan, capital of Armenia’s Syunik Province

The Russian government has approved the agreement on opening a consulate general in Kapan, the capital of Syunik Province of Armenia. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed the respective decree.
"To accept the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia to conclude an agreement, through the exchange of notes, between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Armenia to establish the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in the city of Kapan, Syunik Province, Armenia," the decree reads, in part.
The consulate general of Russia in Kapan will become the second in Armenia; the first one is in Gyumri.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has been instructed to exchange notes in this regard.
If necessary, it is allowed to make changes that are "not fundamental" in the draft of the records.