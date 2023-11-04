News
Swedish MoD confirms Archer artillery delivery to Ukraine
Swedish MoD confirms Archer artillery delivery to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Swedish artillery system Archer has been deployed in Ukraine, with approximately eight units, Minister of Defense Pål Jonson confirmed in an interview with the radio station Sveriges.

“It is of course important for the Ukrainians, because the Archer system has good mobility and good precision,” he said.

In mid-August, the Swedish government revealed its commitment to providing Ukraine with an additional military aid package worth $314 million, which includes ammunition for various military equipment supplied to Kyiv, such as the CV 90 infantry fighting vehicle, as well as spare parts for Strv 122 tanks and Archer self-propelled guns. Since February 2022, Sweden has earmarked a total of $2.16 billion to aid Ukraine, with $1.67 billion specifically designated for military support.
