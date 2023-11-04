Zelenskyy dismisses Commander of Ukrainian Special Operations Forces

The Office of the President of Ukraine commented on the dismissal of Viktor Khorenko from the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In a media commentary, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Roman Mashovets said that the corresponding proposal for his dismissal came from the Minister of Defense.
According to Mashovets, under the national security law, commanders of branches and individual branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are appointed and dismissed by the President on the proposal of the Minister of Defense.
“Such a submission was received by the Office of the President in accordance with current legislation,” he noted.