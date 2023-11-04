Nepal earthquake death toll exceeds 140

At least 143 people have died in an earthquake in Nepal, the country's police wrote on X.
Over 160 more people were injured. Local media noted that much of the destruction occurred in remote mountain settlements, communications with which were disrupted as a result of the earthquake, so the number of victims might increase.
Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal visited the worst-hit district of Jajarkot, where 105 people were killed. A group of doctors and military personnel arrived with him at the scene to participate in the rescue operation. Significant destruction was also recorded in Western Rukum.
An earthquake struck western Nepal on Friday, with its epicenter in Jajarkot district. The US Geological Survey calculated the earthquake's magnitude to be 5.6, while the Indian Seismological Center reported it as 6.4.