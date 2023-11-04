News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
November 07
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
November 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.66
EUR
430.04
RUB
4.36
Show news feed
Nepal earthquake death toll exceeds 140
Nepal earthquake death toll exceeds 140
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 143 people have died in an earthquake in Nepal, the country's police wrote on X.

Over 160 more people were injured. Local media noted that much of the destruction occurred in remote mountain settlements, communications with which were disrupted as a result of the earthquake, so the number of victims might increase.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal visited the worst-hit district of Jajarkot, where 105 people were killed. A group of doctors and military personnel arrived with him at the scene to participate in the rescue operation. Significant destruction was also recorded in Western Rukum.

An earthquake struck western Nepal on Friday, with its epicenter in Jajarkot district. The US Geological Survey calculated the earthquake's magnitude to be 5.6, while the Indian Seismological Center reported it as 6.4.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Death toll in Nepal earthquake passes 150
The earthquake occurred on the border…
 4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey 
The origin of the earthquake was at a depth of 7.07 kilometers...
 Quake hits Iran, also felt in Armenia
It measured magnitude 5 to 6 at the epicenter…
 4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Greece
The source of the earthquake…
 4.6 magnitude earthquake occurs in western Turkey
The source of the earthquake lay…
 Earthquake jolts Turkey’s Van
It measured magnitude 4.7…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos