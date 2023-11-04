Armenian President receives head of Estonia-Armenia friendship group

On November 3, President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received the head of the Estonia-Armenia inter-parliamentary friendship group, Mati Raidma.

As Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed by the Press Service of the President of the Republic, during the meeting Khachaturyan thanked Estonia for its support. “We really appreciate this support during these difficult times,” he said.

In turn, Raidma emphasized that his visit to Armenia is aimed at strengthening the friendly relations that have developed between the two countries, which have great potential for continuous development.

During the meeting, issues of further enhancing the already close cooperation between Armenia and Estonia on the bilateral platform and the platform of the European Union were discussed. Both sides highly appreciated the efforts aimed at developing parliamentary diplomacy on the part of the two states.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on programs aimed at providing support to people forcibly displaced from [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh and solving their humanitarian and social problems.