Iran, Israel ambassadors to Azerbaijan exchange ‘affections’ on social media

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Dick commented on the threatening post by Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi, which he posted on X, formerly Twitter, Azerbaijani media report.
The Israeli diplomat's post to the "Ambassador of the Iranian regime" offers "free advice from a professional." Dick added that if Mousavi wants to be taken seriously when he threatens Israel with destruction and him—with death, he should abandon the “spider web” comparison as, according to the Israeli diplomat, spider silk is five times stronger than steel.
Earlier, the ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan, Abbas Mousavi, made a post on X, and threatened the ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan. In his post, Mousavi wrote that at this phase, the Hamas fighters are enough for Israel, in terms of the situation in Gaza, and that Israel latter is weaker than a spider's web. He added that if Iran intervenes in the matter, Israel will be buried in the Mediterranean Sea, not in the Nile River. Mousavi noted that there is no salvation for Israel, now the whole world is against Israel, and the Muslim people of Azerbaijan, like the whole world, also are against Israel.